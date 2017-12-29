Imran Khan makes outrageous revelations about Ishaq Dar

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Khan said that Ishaq Dar considers the nation asÂ fool while Shehbaz Sharif continues the gimmicks.He claimed that he will soon disclose how Dar became a billionaire overnight, addingÂ Dar never paid a penny as income tax from 1981 to 2002.He declared that his assets were worth at Rs. 9.1 million in 2007. "But, from 2007 to 2013, the value of his assets increased by 800 percent. This means that no one knows what he does," Khan said.According to the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), a charity by the name of "Hajveri Charity" was formed to save money and two towers were also constructed after the names of his sons.He further stated that Dar owns 11 companies in Dubai's FZ Zone. "One of his companies HGS LimitedÂ has 52 villas.He is earning money from the companies whereas millions of dirhams are pouring in from Turkey, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Oman; it means he has companies in these countries too, he added.The Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that Sharif family sent Dar out of Pakistan in fear that their corruption might get caught."An absconder was not even made to resign as Finance Minister," he said.Imran Khan asked why Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did not disclose the details of the LNG agreement in the Parliament."The agreement of the contract worth Rs.15000 billion was signed with the taxpayers' money," he said.

