LONDON: Ishaq Dar rejected the allegations of corruption leveled towards him by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Samaa reported.

Speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, Dar challenged his political rivals to prove the allegations against him. He added, “hang me if the allegations are proven true”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader stated that the most trusted partner former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went against the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Lashing at PTI Chairman, Dar said that Khan has an old habit of leveling accusations towards other. He added, “His allegations are false and baseless”.

He denied of having business relationship with the Sharif family. The PML-N leader went on to say that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter is my daughter-in-law.

Dar further said that his sons do business in United Arab Emirates (UAE) according to laws.

Story first published: 30th December 2017