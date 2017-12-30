Gulalai upset after being denied opportunity to sit on stage at JUI dharna

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai became upset after she was prohibited from sitting on the stage with other JUI-F leaders during a sit-in protest in the federal capital, on Saturday.Â 

According to details, Ayesha Gulalai was on her way to join leaders of the JUI-F who were sitting on the stage. The protest was organised by the party against FATA's proposed merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gulalai was stopped by one of the organising members of the sit-in protest. According to him, women were not allowed to sit with the men on the stage during the party's rallies.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Gulalai said that she should have been allowed on the stage.

"Women are given proper respect in FATA," she said, referring to the incident.

Meanwhile, addressing participants of the protest, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman said that FATA should be accorded the status of a separate province.

"If Gilgit-Baltistan can be recognised as a separate province, why can't we grant the same to FATA?" he asked.

 
Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

