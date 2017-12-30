Govt will have to go if sit-in takes place: Dr. Qadri

By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Ch airman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri reiterated his warning for Punjab government saying the government will have to go home in the event of sit-in taking place.

Addressing the All Parties Conference, he said the flag-bearers of Tehreek-e-Adl (Movement for Justice) have flown to Saudi Arab to court their support, adding the democratic leaders do not dance to the tune of foreign masters.

Nawaz Sharif is the founder of Changa Manga culture in the country, he added.

Watch what else he said.