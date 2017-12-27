Gilgit-Baltistan residents march against imposition of taxes

GILGIT: A large number of Gilgit-Baltistan residents took to the streets and marched against the federal government as their protest entered it seventh day on Wednesday.
Government of Pakistan Imposed illegal taxation on GilgitBaltistan.
Alas! Neither government gives any attention nor Media consider us humans,people do protest in freezing temperatures.
We are same patriots as other province's people are.#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/IiRQCe4dqD
— Gilgit Baltistan (@Gilgittheheaven) December 26, 2017
A large number of traders, transporters and common men of the region began the march on Tuesday towards Gilgit from Skardu in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government. They demand that of the federal government for withdrawal of the taxes until provision of a constitutional status to the region.
Strikes had already begun on December 21 in 10 districts of the region. Despite the extreme weather conditions, the sit-ins at Skardu’s Yadgar Chowk and Gilgit’s Etihad Chowk have been attracting thousands of people.
Historical long March start from Skardu Baltistan to Gilgit the capital of GB, against non- representation of people of GB in CPEC, illegal taxations and Constitutional rights.#notaxationwithoutrepresentation #GilgitBaltistan @jamilnagri @bilalfqi @BBhuttoZardari @Sami_IbrahimPK pic.twitter.com/fesK9qAH7Z
— Yawar Abbas (@YawarOfficial) December 26, 2017
Travelling in around 500 vehicles, the protesters are scheduled to reach Gilgit today, where they will join the sit-in going on in the city. Sources say that several rounds of talks between the protesters and officials of the G-B government have remained futile. Leaders of the protesters accuse the G-B government of trying to foil the protest against the imposition of taxes.
The Center had extended the taxation law to G-B this year through Adaptation Act of 2012, being implemented through GB Council. These taxes were to be charged on income, bank transactions and other routine transactions.
Protesters argue that since G-B has been termed a disputed territory and its residents deprived of constitutional status, imposition of taxes on its citizens was unlawful and unconstitutional. “When the government wants to collect taxes from GB people they are declared citizens of the country and when they demand equal rights it is said that the region is a disputed territory," said one leader. "The government is trying to blackout media coverage of the protest.”
Addressing the protesters in Skardu, GB council member Syed Abbas said the GB people would not pay taxes until a constitutional status was provided to their region.
Meanwhile, the GB administration has decided to take some security measures for maintaining law and order in the region. According to a press release, the decision was taken at a meeting attended by the commandant of Force Command Northern Areas, GB Chief Minister Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Sabir Ahmed and representatives of intelligence agencies.
Story first published: 27th December 2017