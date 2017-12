KARACHI: Entry test for admission in new academic year 2018 for the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology will be held on Sunday (December 31).

The entry test will be held under the National Testing Service (NTS), said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The admit card had been dispatched on the candidate’s home addresses. Those who have not found the admit card they can download from the NTS’s website. – APP

Story first published: 28th December 2017