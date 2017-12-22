QUETTA: Unknown gunmen shot injured four members of the Hazara community at Western Bypass in Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to Mach from Hazara Town in a vehicle when armed assailants riding two motorbikes opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, four people received wounds on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex hospital (BMC) where the victims were identified as Habibullah, Abdul Hussain, Syed Jaffar and Younus.

Habibullah is stated to be in serious condition who had received bullet in his head.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to arrest attackers.

Further investigation was underway. – APP

Story first published: 22nd December 2017