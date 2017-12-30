Former CJCSC Khalid Shameem Wynne dies in road mishap

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Khalid Shameem Wynne passed away in a road accident on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway on Saturday, Samaa reported.

Spokesman to motorway police has confirmed the incident.

According to Motorway officials, the accident occurred at Chakri Interchange where Gen Wynne’s car overturned after tyre burst.

Initial reports said three other persons, including the son of General Wynne, were injured in the accident. They were rushed to CMH Rawalpindi.

Wynne retired in October 2013 as 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The four-star military general had received Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

APP adds: The accident occurred near Chakri Interchange on the route to Lahore as Generalâ€™s Land Cruiser toppled over after one of its tyres blew out. Motorway Police said the driver had been speeding and it appears that he lost control of the vehicle.

His close friend Muhammad Zubiar accompanying him also passed away while his son Muhammad Umer and driver Muhammad Basheer are reportedly to be safe. The injured were admitted to CMH Rawalpindi and their treatment was underway.

Gen Khalid Shamim had retired as a four-star general. Over his distinguished career, he held various command, staff and instructional appointments.Â – Samaa

Story first published: 30th December 2017