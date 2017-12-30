Former CJCSC Khalid Shameem Wynne dies in road mishap

December 30, 2017
By:Zamir Hussain Laghari
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Khalid Shameem Wynne passed away in a road accident on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway on Saturday, Samaa reported.

Spokesman to motorway police has confirmed the incident.

According to Motorway officials, the accident occurred at Chakri Interchange where Gen Wynne’s car overturned after tyre burst.

Initial reports said three other persons, including the son of General Wynne, were injured in the accident. They were rushed to CMH Rawalpindi.

Wynne retired in October 2013 as 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The four-star military general had received Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

APP adds: The accident occurred near Chakri Interchange on the route to Lahore as Generalâ€™s Land Cruiser toppled over after one of its tyres blew out. Motorway Police said the driver had been speeding and it appears that he lost control of the vehicle.

His close friend Muhammad Zubiar accompanying him also passed away while his son Muhammad Umer and driver Muhammad Basheer are reportedly to be safe. The injured were admitted to CMH Rawalpindi and their treatment was underway.

Gen Khalid Shamim had retired as a four-star general. Over his distinguished career, he held various command, staff and instructional appointments.Â – Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Eight killed in road accident in Nooriabad, Hyderabad

November 27, 2017 10:16 am

Karachi buses race claims life of little Sakeena

November 24, 2017 12:31 pm

Watch: Buses torched in Karachi after minor girl dies in accident

November 24, 2017 10:28 am

Video: Out-of-control vehicle runs into pylon

November 21, 2017 11:53 am

At least 20 killed in road accident near Sukkur Bypass

November 20, 2017 12:29 pm

Shocking video: Fog leads to pileup of 18 vehicles in India

November 9, 2017 1:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.