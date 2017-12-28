Foreign Minister rejects Indian allegations regarding Jadhav’s meeting

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif categorically rejecting all Indian allegations has stated that the meeting of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav was permitted on humanitarian grounds, in lines with Islamic teachings and traditions of compassion and grace.

Responding to a query regarding the Indian External Affairs Minister’s statement, he said the purpose of the meeting was successfully achieved despite all impediments which need to be acknowledged.

He said the success of the meeting was evident by the fact that the mother thanked Pakistan after the visit.

Earlier today, Foreign Office also rejected the Indian objections.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal while addressing the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, said the meeting of Yadav with his family was arranged purely on humanitarian basis.

He said the purpose of the visit was to have a meeting on humanitarian grounds, of Commander Jadhav with his wife and mother, which was successfully achieved despite all impediments, which needs to be acknowledged.

The spokesperson said success of the meeting is evident by the fact that the mother thanked Pakistan after the visit. He said Indian allegations coming 24 hours after the visit are baseless, counterproductive and regrettable. – APP

Story first published: 28th December 2017