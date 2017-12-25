ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of human values, social justice and equality constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan.

“Following the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strong,” COAS stated.

Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to father of the Nation on his 141st Birthday.

