Following Quaid’s vision can keep Pakistan safe, strong: COAS

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of human values, social justice and equality constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan.

On his message on Quaid’s birth anniversary, COAS stated that Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan.

“Following the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strong,” COAS stated.


