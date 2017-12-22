

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan killed four terrorists in two separate sanitization operations in the province, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued stated on Friday.

The first operation was conducted in mountainous area north of Sibi on presence of terrorists and during exchange of fire two terrorists were killed. These terrorists were making threatening calls to local population.

In other sanitization operation in Gandimgozi Kaur, FC troops killed two terrorists in a hideout. Ammo and weapons were also recovered. â€“ app

Story first published: 22nd December 2017