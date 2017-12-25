Elite class turned Pakistan into their personal estate, says Qadri

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri said Sharif brothers squandered the national exchequer and announced a war against the judiciary after they were subjected to accountability.

Talking to party’s office-bearers, Dr. Qadri said the agenda of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam will not be complete without impeaching the wrongdoers and aggressors, adding, “Quaid-e-Azam founded Pakistan for the protection of the underprivileged; however, the elite class turned Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan into their personal kingdom.”

The PAT chairman said he was proud of educated and determined youths of Pakistan.

PAT chief Dr. Qadri congratulated Christian community over festive occasion of Christmas. –Samaa


Story first published: 25th December 2017

 

