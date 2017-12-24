Dream of strong economic cooperation linked to regional peace: President

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has said future of the region is deeply linked to active linkages, increased mutual trade and intensive cooperation.

He was addressing the inaugural session of six-nation Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

The President invited all states of the region to join the fate changer project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said One Belt One Road and CPEC would bring markets of West China, South and Central Asia, Africa and Europe together.

He said the dream of strong economic cooperation is intrinsically linked to regional peace and peaceful co-existence.

He said it is with this spirit that Pakistan has extended sincere and unconditional cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The President said Pakistan has offered its fullest cooperation to the neighbouring countries for effective control of borders as part of its counter-terrorism strategy.

President Mamnoon Hussain said terrorism has affected many countries of the world but Pakistan is its biggest victim. He said foreign powers are involved fanning terrorism in Pakistan.

Referring to Kashmir dispute, the President said the danger of war in the region can be mitigated by resolving the Kashmir issue as per resolution of the United Nations.

Addressing the Conference, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq proposed negotiated peaceful settlements of all outstanding disputes through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Speaker said it is for the first time that parliamentary heads of six nations have gathered to re-affirm their commitment to shared peace, prosperity and forge new grounds of mutual cooperation.

The Speaker also regretted the recent decision of the US to move its embassy to Jerusalem saying it would undermine peace in the region.

He proposed that the Speakers’ Conference should be made an annual feature and National Assembly of Pakistan can act as its Secretariat till a permanent secretariat is established.

In his key-note address, Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani gave an overview of the challenge facing the world and said these stem from failures of the international community and the UN to adopt right approaches to address them.

Raza Rabbani said a new nexus among the United States, Israel and India has emerged. He said the United States is trying to promote India as policeman of the region.

He said Pakistan believes in dialogue and friendly relations with its neighbours.

President of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi said addressing the challenge of terrorist should be our priority as our progress, peace and prosperity are deeply linked to the issue.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhang Ping said no country alone can address the challenges facing the mankind and therefore, we will have to work together to tackle them.

Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Dr. Ali Ardeshir Larijani said Islam is religion of peace and those misusing the name of religion for terrorist activities are doing no service to Islam.

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav V. Volodin said we can defeat terrorism through collective efforts. He called for choking funding for terrorism and strengthening legislative measures.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman said the conference is going to yield positive results and therefore, it needs to be made permanent feature. – APP

Story first published: 24th December 2017