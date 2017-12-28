DG ISPR reacts to Maryam Nawaz’s statements on ‘conspiracy’

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday reacted to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s allegations of a conspiracy being hatched against the government. 

In response to a reporter’s question pertaining to Maryam’s recent allegations that a conspiracy was in the works against the elected government, the DG ISPR termed it a political question.

“Though it is a political question and the army normally doesn’t respond to such questions, I would obtain silence on it,” he said.

Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that these statements were within the country’s political domain.

DG ISPR further added that Pakistan Army was fully aware of the threats and challenges that were being faced by the country.


