Desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness: PM Abbasi

The prime minister was addressingÂ the 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commission Course passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.The premier was received by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi on his arrival at the Academy.Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence but our desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness," he said during his address.He congratulated those who had passed out and hoped that they would play their part in ensuring a bright future for Pakistan Navy and the country.Total of one hundred and twenty-nine cadets were passed out including cadets from friendly countries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Maldives, Bahrain and Qatar.Prime Minister Abbasi was presented with the guard of honour at the start of the parade.

Story first published: 23rd December 2017