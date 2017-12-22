

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission has decided to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies by 3rd of May next year.

This was stated by Secretary of the Commission, Babur Yaqoob while briefing newsmen after a preparatory meeting of the Commission with all stakeholders in Islamabad on Friday.

He said provinces and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics have been asked to provide maps and other relevant material by the 10th of next month.

He said the Commission would formally start the process of delimitation of Constituencies from the 15th of next month and a delimitation proposal would be prepared in forty five days.

Babur Yaqub said five Delimitation Committees have been formed at the Election Commission one each in every province and one in Islamabad Capital Territory and FATA.

He said Election Commission has also asked the provinces to allocate staff to undertake the exercise of registration of seven and a half million voters that are presently not registered.

He said the process would be completed through door-to-door verification by 30th of April next year. â€“APP

Story first published: 22nd December 2017