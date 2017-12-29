Dar denies business relations with Sharif family

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has denied business relations with the Sharif family. In an exclusive interview with Samaa, Dar also rejected allegations leveled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier today.

Imran Khan had said that Ishaq Dar has only been sent on leave and not sacked because he is involved in laundering money on the part of Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Imran Khan said fresh documents that have been uncovered show that Sharif family has 11 companies in Dubai.

“Imran Khan is habitual of leveling allegations… I do not have any business relation with Sharif family,” Ishaq Dar said, while speaking to Samaa.

“You can hang me if corruption of a single penny is proved against me,” he asserted.

Dar claimed that he hasn’t any information about the business of his son, Ali Dar, in Dubai.

According to reports, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest Dar through the Interpol.

According to NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal “Ishaq Dar is not suffering from any disease that cannot be treated in Pakistan”.

Dar, who is currently in London, has been declared a proclaimed absconder by the Accountability Court over his failure to appear in the trial.

Dar is facing a case filed by the NAB pertaining to his assets beyond known sources of income. – Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 29th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Dr Arif Alvi defends Ali Tareen’s nomination

December 29, 2017 10:12 pm

‘No comparison between Bilawal, Ali Tareen’

December 29, 2017 9:56 pm

Flashback: Imran Khan’s statements on hereditary politics

December 29, 2017 9:51 pm

Imran Khan makes fresh revelations about Ishaq Dar, Sharif family

December 29, 2017 7:18 pm

Ayesha Gulalai reveals name of her political party

December 29, 2017 6:19 pm

Imran Khan sees no martial law in future – Watch

December 28, 2017 11:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.