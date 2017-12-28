Customer resorts to aerial firing after argument with shopkeeper in Karachi

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: A CCTV footage surfaced on Thursday in which a customer can be seen walking into the shop with a pistol and resorting to aerial firing after a heated argument with a shopkeeper.Â

According to details, the customer and the shopkeeper were embroiled in a heated argument after which the suspect pulled out a pistol.

Scared customers inside the shop can be seen fleeing outside as the person wielding the gun fired it into the air and then stepped outside the shop.

No injury or loss of life was reported related to the incident. The face of the suspect wielding the gun can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage.

The incident reportedly occurred in the city's Defence area.