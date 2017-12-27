COAS briefed on performance of Pakistan Ordnance Factories

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah today.

The army chief was given detailed briefing on performance and growth of POF, research and development projects, future vision and strategy for implementation.

He also inaugurated multiple facilities including the Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant, Station Headquarters building as well as the POF Colony, Sanjwal which will benefit more than 11000 families.

The UFMC plant is one of many POF production facilities that will not only cater for the demand in Defence field but also towards the civilian industrial demand in the country.

While addressing the POF officers and workers, Gen. Bajwa appreciated their invaluable contributions by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan. HeÂ  emphasized the need for technological up gradation and maximum indigenisation to attain total self-reliance in the field of defense production.

COAS lauded the contribution of POF over the years towards national economy and stressed the need for improving the business model and the importance of excellence in core businesses to keep up with contemporary challenges.

Secretary MODP, Lieutenant General (R) Ijaz Chaudhry and Chairman POF Wah Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani along with other senior civil and military officers were present on the occasion.


