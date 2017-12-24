Christian community to celebrate Christmas on Monday

The Christian community is celebrating Christmas on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (AS).
Special services will be held in Churches across the country to celebrate the festival.
Story first published: 24th December 2017
December 24, 2017 10:26 am