Christian community to celebrate Christmas on Monday

December 24, 2017
By:Zamir Hussain Laghari
Published in Pakistan
The Christian community is celebrating Christmas on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (AS).

Special services will be held in Churches across the country to celebrate the festival.


