Chief Justice expresses anger over inaction against tanker mafia

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed anger at the provincial government’s inaction against the tanker mafia on Saturday as he urged proper steps be taken to ensure supply of clean water for Karachiites.Â

During a hearing held at the Supreme Court Registry in Karachi, the chief justice inquired as to what action had been taken against the tanker mafia prevalent in the city.

“Who is behind the tanker mafia and which forces are preventing you from taking action against them?” asked the chief justice from the Managing Director of Water Board.

The chief justice angrily remarked that the bench would sit till late night and not let the Chief Secretary work on any other issue.

“If I am unable to perform my duties I will not be deserving of this post,” he remarked. “We will not go from here till the issue is not resolved and a timeframe is not provided,” he added.

The chief justice scolded the Managing Director of Water Board and told him to fulfill his responsibilities without the directions of the apex court.

“Water-borne diseases are being spread throughout the city,” he said. “If you don’t know then we will send the commission to those places,” he added.

The Managing Director of Water Board gave a presentation to the court on development projects related to drinking water.

“People should have access to clean drinking water in their homes, do not tell me about plans that become functional after my retirement,” said the chief justice. “Are you trying to make sure that germs are transferred in the blood of the common man?”

Story first published: 23rd December 2017