Celebrations: Samaa TV turns ten today

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
It was ten years ago when Samaa TV was welcomed as breath of fresh air among the news channel. And, before long, it established its efficacious foothold with ever-increasing admiration among the Pakistani viewers.

Samaa Television is celebrating its tenth anniversary as it has completed its ten years of brilliant career this December 25th.

Soon after its launching, Samaa, with its standard coverage of wide array of political, national and international occurrences, carved out a special niche for itself in the world of news becoming the topmost priority for the television viewers in the country.



Ever since its inception, Samaa has been on the amazing journey crossing the landmarks and surmounting whatever troubles it faced on the go.

The topnotch coverage of various incidents in the national history including terrorist attack on Sri Lankan cricket team and historic sit-ins of 2014 established Samaa as the premier and leading news channel of the country.

The admirers of Samaa are #10YearsOfSAMAA.
Story first published: 25th December 2017

 

