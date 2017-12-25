Celebrations: Samaa TV turns ten today



@SAMAATV completes its 10 years and @SAMAAFM completes its 5 years today. Itâ€™s been a memorable journey & thank you everyone for being there

â€” Naveid Siddiqui (@SiddiquiNaveid) December 25, 2017

Samaa Television is celebrating its tenth anniversary as it has completed its ten years of brilliant career this December 25th.Soon after its launching, Samaa, with its standard coverage of wide array of political, national and international occurrences, carved out a special niche for itself in the world of news becoming the topmost priority for the television viewers in the country.Ever since its inception, Samaa has been on the amazing journey crossing the landmarks and surmounting whatever troubles it faced on the go.The topnotch coverage of various incidents in the national history including terrorist attack on Sri Lankan cricket team and historic sit-ins of 2014 established Samaa as the premier and leading news channel of the country.The admirers of Samaa are #10YearsOfSAMAA.

Story first published: 25th December 2017