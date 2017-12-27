Bilawal Bhutto accuses Musharraf of Benazirâ€™s murder

December 27, 2017
LARKANA: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday held former military ruler Pervez Musharraf responsible for 2007 assassination of his mother Benazir Bhutto, Samaa reported.

While addressing a huge gathering of his party, the Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party, on former Prime Minister Benazir Bhuttoâ€™s 10th anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh, Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at his opponents.

He was of the view that Benazir was punished for propagating democracy and for her deep love for the people.

He said that some elements are conspiring to curb the freedom of state institutions including the parliament.

Bilawal also accused the incumbent government of weakening the democracy and parliament.

Chanting â€˜qatil qatil, Musharraf qatilâ€™ (Murderer, murderer; Musharraf's a murderer), Bilawal branded Musharraf as 'killer' of his slain mother.

Former president and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the gathering.

Zardari claimed that â€˜there is a conspiracy still going on but our philosophy teaches patienceâ€™. â€“ Samaa
