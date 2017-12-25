He visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i- Sawab".Talking to media, he said Bhutto family did not get justice in any era as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was assassinated under an international conspiracy and Benazir was killed by enemies of Pakistan.At this juncture, the Parliament is weak institution; however, the continuation of democracy will strengthen it, he said advising the institutions to stay within the limit of the Constitution.Raza Rabbani said Pervez Musharraf was allowed to go abroad with the fact that he was being tried in the country under Article-6 of the Constitution.Mian Raza Rabbani was accompanied by the General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, MPA Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Rasheed Rabbani, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, DC Larkana.SSP Larkana, Leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some time. Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani also laid floral wreath at the grave of founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.Later, he also visited the graves of Former Chairperson of PPP and first Lady Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto andÂ Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani also recorded his impressions and views in the Visitors' Book placed at the mausoleum. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 25th December 2017