10 years on, Benazir Bhutto’s murderers remain at large…

Benazir Bhutto's murder case underwent trial at a Special Anti-Terrorism Court for nine years and eight months. The decision in the highly anticipated case was announced on August 31, 2017 when five suspects were released by the court on lack of evidence.Two police officers were declared guilty of being negligent by the court. DIG Saud Aziz and SP Khurram Shahzad were fined Rs 1 million and sentenced to 17 years in jail each.However, a Rawalpindi division bench of the Lahore High Court suspended the sentences of the two convicted on an appeal and ordered their release.The killers of Benazir Bhutto remained unmasked during the five-year tenure of the slain ex-prime minister's party."There was ample evidence present against five suspects and the two police officers were handed light punishments," said Asad Abbas Advocate. "Musharraf could have also been tried but nothing happened."The key suspect in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf has been declared an absconder by the court.Pakistan Peoples Party workers remain disappointed with the verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case decision.

Story first published: 27th December 2017