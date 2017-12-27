‘Baba Rahmat’ should stop visiting hospitals and tend to pending cases: Safdar

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar remarked sarcastically on Wednesday that all the justice had been taken away by the PTI from the Supreme Court.Â 

Speaking to SAMAA TV exclusively, the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif said that Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri was being supported by a hidden force.

He said that former Law Minister Zaid Hamid should not have tendered his resignation, stating that he dreaded that someone else would avail the benefits of the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat movement.

He also urged the chief justice to stop visiting hospitals and stated that 'Baba Rahmat' also has to answer to Allah.

Captain (r) Safdar said that he would not comment on Chaudhry Nisar since the latter was his elder. He brushed aside speculation that Hamza Shehbaz had not attended the party's social media convention due to differences.

"Lots of political gatherings are spearheaded by Hamza where Nawaz Sharif does not attend," he said.
Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Early elections possible on one condition, spells out PM Abbasi

December 27, 2017 11:06 pm

Hajj policy for 2018 announced

December 27, 2017 10:53 pm

Newly-married woman sexually abused by panchayat members in Faisalabad

December 27, 2017 10:31 pm

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Musharraf of Benazirâ€™s murder

December 27, 2017 7:28 pm

Pakistan grieves Benazir Bhutto, 10 years after assassination

December 27, 2017 6:20 pm

Devastation of Corruption

December 27, 2017 4:56 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.