Ayesha Gulalai set to give ‘tough time’ to Imran Khan

Talking to Samaa in its program, the disgruntled leader announced she will contest next election opposite Imran Khan.He said she will announce the name of her new political party at the commencement of new year, adding, “I am still the part of the PTI and will renounce my National Assembly membership after forming my party.”“A characterless leader like Imran Khan cannot be my leader, as he tells multiple lies on daily basis. There are a lot of contradictions in whatever he says,” she said.Reacting to it, the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said, "The state of her character is that she is not willing to relinquish her PTI seat." He also suggested a name for her party.

Story first published: 25th December 2017