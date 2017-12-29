Ayesha Gulalai reveals name of her political party

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The renegade MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ayesha Gulalai, who has recently expressed her intention to launch her own faction of the PTI, has revealed name of the party, Samaa reported Friday.

She has revealed that name of the new PTI faction will be “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai (PTI-G)”, months after she parted ways with PTI leveling sexual harassment allegations against Imran Khan.

The development came during Gulalai’s meeting with senior PTI leader Seema Anwar in Lahore, a video of which surfaced on Friday.

In the video, Gulalai can be seen wooing Anwar to join her party; however, Seema Anwar rejected the offer.

In the meeting, Gulalai asked Anwar to provide names of disgruntled female leaders of PTI in Punjab.

According to sources, Gulalai has started making contacts with women lawmakers of PTI to make them part of the new political party.

Gulalai, who has announced to contest next election opposite Imran Khan, claims that she is still part of Imran Khan’s PTI and will quit her National Assembly membership after forming the new party. – Samaa
