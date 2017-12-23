Authorities step up efforts to retrieve Uzair Baloch’s foreign assets

KARACHI: Authorities and investigators in Pakistan have stepped up efforts to bring back Uzair Baloch’s foreign assets, SAMAA reported on Saturday.Â

Uzair Baloch was one of the most feared gangsters in Lyari until he was arrested by Rangers earlier this year. Investigators have found out that the Lyari gang-war leader owns several assets abroad in Dubai and Muscat.

As per details obtained, Uzair Baloch has four bank accounts in which AED 1 million are deposited. He also owns three cars in Dubai that cost AED 200,000.

In Muscat, Uzair Baloch owns a property valued at AED 1.5 million while in Sharjah he owns a AED1.2 million house.

Uzair Baloch is also the owner of an office in Dubai that is valued at AED 500,000.

As per investigating authorities, Uzair Baloch had amassed such wealth only through illegal activities such as extortion and land grabbing.

Authorities were confident the ill-gotten wealth of the notorious gangster would soon be brought back to Pakistan.

Sensational revelations of Uzair Baloch pertaining to PPP leadership

In October, Uzair had claimed that he secured 14 sugar mills by force on the directives of senior leaders of PPP. Baloch also said that the bounty on his head was struck off on the orders of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

According to further revelations by the gangster, police officials were hand in glove with him when it came to committing various criminal activities.

“A police mobile was used in the kidnap and murder of Arshad Pappu,” he had disclosed.Â He confessed how he had Rangers officials Ejaz and Munir killed in 2013.

“Fisheries Directors Saeed Baloch and Nisar Morai were installed on their posts on my recommendations,” he had also revealed.

