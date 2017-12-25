Army Chief attends Christmas ceremony in Rawalpindi church

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!
Â 




RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi to take part in Christmas Celebrations.

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity.


COAS wished Merry Christmas to entire Christian community in Pakistan. He acknowledged role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.



He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.

He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present. â€“Samaa

Email This Post

Story first published: 25th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PTV’s Director IT, wife found dead in Rawalpindi

December 20, 2017 11:53 am

Video: COAS arrives at Senate committee meeting

December 19, 2017 1:36 pm

COAS to appear before Senate for national security briefing

December 19, 2017 10:36 am

Pakistan army fully supports mainstreaming of FATA: COAS

December 13, 2017 7:09 pm

Second lieutenant, soldier martyred as army vehicle comes under attack

December 12, 2017 5:31 pm

COAS meets US Ambassador Hale at GHQ

December 11, 2017 9:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.