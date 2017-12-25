Army Chief attends Christmas ceremony in Rawalpindi church



COAS joined Christian brethren at Christ Church, Rwp & wished them Merry Christmas. Acknowledged their role towards creation and progress of Pakistan including their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/TQ8zOhU85E

â€” Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2017

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity.COAS wished Merry Christmas to entire Christian community in Pakistan. He acknowledged role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 25th December 2017