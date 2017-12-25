Adeeb Rizvi hospitalized after chest pain

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Prof. Adeeb Rizvi, the pioneer of organ transplant surgery in the country and founding director of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) under treatment for chest infection and influenza at high dependency unit, SIUT, for past three days is recuperating fast and has been shifted to regular treatment ward on Monday.Â  Â  Â  Â  Â 

An SIUT spokesman in an announcement dispelled the impression being created about his health mentioning that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital in next two to three days and will take needed rest at home before joining (In sha Allah) his colleagues at SIUT.

Reiterating that there is no cause of alarm or anxiety, the spokesman said SIUT is grateful to the masses as well as people from different walks of like who have expressed their concern about the indisposition of Dr. Rizvi.

Prof. Adeeb Rizvi is under treatment at SIUT under supervision of his own colleague and provided all needed assistance as any patient is entitled to at the facility. â€“app


