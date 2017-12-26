317 political parties issued show-cause notice

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued show-cause notice to 317 political parties which have not yet fulfilled the requirement under Election Commission Act.

According to a notification, political parties have been asked to submit their replies within 15 days.

PTI, MQM, PSP and JI are among the parties that were issued the notice.

Under the Election Act 2017, political parties have to submit a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures and Identity Cards and enlistment fee of Rs.0.2 million.

Over the failure to comply with the law, the ECP can cancel registration of the parties. – Samaa

Story first published: 26th December 2017