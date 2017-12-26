317 political parties issued show-cause notice

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued show-cause notice to 317 political parties which have not yet fulfilled the requirement under Election Commission Act.

According to a notification, political parties have been asked to submit their replies within 15 days.

PTI, MQM, PSP and JI are among the parties that were issued the notice.

Under the Election Act 2017, political parties have to submit a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures and Identity Cards and enlistment fee of Rs.0.2 million.

Over the failure to comply with the law, the ECP can cancel registration of the parties. – Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nawaz subjects judiciary to severe criticism, terms Imran ‘blue eyed boy’

December 26, 2017 4:06 pm

Just like institutions, an elected prime minister is also prestigious: Maryam

December 26, 2017 3:28 pm

Nawaz responsible for weakening Kulbhushan case: Sheikh Rashid

December 26, 2017 9:20 am

Watch: Chaos erupts at PTI convention

December 25, 2017 3:12 pm

Watch: PTI’s Arif Alvi demands action againt MQM leaders

December 25, 2017 1:11 pm

Imran Khan’s protest is biggest issue of Pakistan, says Iqbal

December 24, 2017 4:32 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.