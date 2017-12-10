10 New Year’s Resolutions that would work wonders for you…

The dawn of a new year is almost upon us and at the twilight of each year–this is what we do always–scribble down some New Year’s Resolutions and plan to stick to them.Â

Here is a list of 10 resolutions that you may want to keep in order to become a better person come 2018.

1. Quit smoking

It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re addicted to smoking. Casual or chronic, nothing ever comes good from smoking. Shed this habit to become healthier in the new year. You owe it to yourself and to your family.

2. Smile more

Nothing says you’re a nice and friendly person than a smile. Leave everything that makes you sad and anxious all the time and turn to things that make you smile instead.

It may win you a lot of new friends and is also superb for your health so why not?

3. Leave your comfort zone every once in a while

Too afraid to present something in front of the class or prepare for a Math exam? Take up the challenge next year and don’t back down from it.

Learn to leave your comfort zone and excel in it. It does wonders for you.

4. Adopt a more positive outlook for life in general

Were you quite grumpy and always in a bad mood this year? Well, starting next year, be positive and look forward to things more.

if you’re complacent on account of fear that something won’t work out, shed those negative thoughts and lunge for what you want. It just may work and bring you a lot of satisfaction.

5. Go out and breathe in the fresh air some more

Nowadays with iPhones, consoles, computers and the latest smartphones at our disposal, we have stopped exerting ourselves.

It’s time to go out more and exercise. Breathe in the fresh air and make sure you exercise your muscles. Exercise is known to relax your mood, prevent depression and is also beneficial for health.

6. Be more of a team player

Learn to be helpful and if possible, be a mentor to someone at work. This will foster new relations and establish cordial ones with others. Help your organisation grow and in the process, ensure yours as well.

7. Rebuild damaged relationships

If this year did not give you the chance to rebuild relationships with someone–it could be an office colleague, a classmate or a relative–make sure you bury the hatchet in 2018.

It doesn’t take a lot to say sorry or initiate a dialogue but works wonders in relaxing your mood.

8. Start saving some more money

Being frugal never hurt anyone so learn to save more money than you did in the past year. Be careful though–no one likes a miser and you should always spend on yourself but not excessively.

9. Learn from your mistakes and move on

Mistakes occur because we are human beings and are bound to commit them time and again. It’s time to move on but be sure to learn from them before doing so. If you haven’t derived a lesson from your mistakes–you’re bound to repeat them again and the results won’t be pretty.

10. Read and write more to have command on the language of your choosing

Read, write and repeat is what you should do. In the digital age, we’ve lost the ability to read a ton of books. This should not be the case. Read more to become a better writer–be a better writer to convey your message in a more refined way.

Story first published: 30th December 2017