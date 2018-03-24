PSL 2018: Women say will not cook food

By: Samaa Web Desk

Sonia Shahzad

The fever for final of Pakistan Super League being held in Karachi has gripped the cricket fans around Pakistan especially those in Karachi.

Women are particularly excited over the Sunday final and have refused to work in kitchens as the countdown begins ticking.

“We will not prepare food for the family after 3pm tomorrow. We will order food from outside,” said a PSL-crazy housewife while talking to Samaa.

“Our request for the tickets could not be met. Hence, we came up with this condition.”