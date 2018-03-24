KARACHI: MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party will meet their political rivals in a good mood during the final of Pakistan Super League 2018.

“The PIB group is not our enemy. We will meet them in good atmosphere if we come across each other,” the leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahadurabad faction said.

“We will discuss ways to promote cricket,” Siddiqui added.

The final of PSL 2018 will be contested between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday at Karachi.

VIPs and political figures are expected to attend the high profile match tomorrow.

