Who will lead Karachi Kings in second eliminator? Decision made





By Ali Hashmi

Muhammed Amir will take over the charge of Karachi Kings as they hit the ground to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Wednesday.

Amir is the third skipper in a row who will lead Kings in the third edition of the PSL, after Imad Wasim was ruled out over his injury for today’s showdown.

Imad was injured while taking a catch in a face-off versus Lahore Qalandars on Muhammad Amirâ€™s ball on March 12.

@SAfridiOfficial and @simadwasim both are injured. We pray for there speedy recovery . So tonight @KarachiKingsARY will be lead by Pakistanâ€™s top fast bowler and a player who has been with #KarachiKings from inception @iamamirofficial ! â€” Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) March 21, 2018

Eoin Morgan captained the team in the succeeding matches.Â However, Morgan opted not to visit Pakistan for matches in the playoff round.

New players have been made part of the Karachi Kings as Shahid Afridi also is not likely to play todayâ€™s match owing to knee injury.

The Kingsâ€™ new entries are batsmen Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz.

Story first published: 21st March 2018