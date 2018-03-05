Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
KARACHI: Wedding halls in certain areas of the city will remain closed on March 25 owing to security concerns for PSL 2018 final.Â 

The city's administration has issued instructions to wedding halls located near Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tipu Sultan Road and Hassan Square to remain closed on March 25.

Police authorities claim that such decisions are necessary in order to ensure the safety and security of the international players for the final.

PSL 2018 final will be held in Karachi on March 25 and international players are expected to take part in the match.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said earlier during the day that PSL 2018 final will be held in Karachi and all preparations would be finalised by March 15.

Reported by Shahbaz Khan
Story first published: 5th March 2018

 

