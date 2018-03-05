Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

The city's administration has issued instructions to wedding halls located near Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tipu Sultan Road and Hassan Square to remain closed on March 25.Police authorities claim that such decisions are necessary in order to ensure the safety and security of the international players for the final.PSL 2018 final will be held in Karachi on March 25 and international players are expected to take part in the match.PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said earlier during the day that PSL 2018 final will be held in Karachi and all preparations would be finalised by March 15.

Story first published: 5th March 2018