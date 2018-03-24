The Peshawar Zalmi skipper was seen dancing on songs in his hotel room.Sammy is one of several international cricketers to have reached Pakistan to play the final of Pakistan Super League 2018.His side will defend their title against the winner of 2016 edition Islamabad United at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on Sunday.Peshawar Zalmi finished at third place in the round-robin stage of the competition.They beat Quetta Gladiators by one run in the first eliminator. They secured their place in the final by beating Karachi Kings by 13 runs.

Story first published: 24th March 2018