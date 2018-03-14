Watch: Some brilliants hits by Hales, Ronchi

By: Samaa Web Desk

The convincing win for Islamabad United was ensured by Alex Hales and Luke Ronchi with 46 and 58 runs respectively in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL3).

The two openers provided a solid base for the Hussain Talat, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf to post a mammoth total of 185 runs at the loss of 4 wickets versus Multan Sultans.

Islamabad United stand with ten points at the points table vs eight points of Sultans who have no more match left.

Watch some excellent shots by the two ace hitters here.