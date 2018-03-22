PSL 2018 final: Here is traffic plan you need to know

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Traffic plan has been announced for the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 in Karachi on Sunday.

The final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played in strict security measures on March 25

Some specific roads of Karachi will be closed for traffic as part of security arrangements put in place for the final scheduled at National Stadium.

Special guideposts have been set for the cricket fans who intend to come to National Stadium, according to DIG Traffic Imran Yaqub.

The cricket fans will also be able to arrive via shuttle service which will be running from entry points.
