Sindh Government has approved Rs. 13.5 million for the development of the mega city. Rs. 7.5 million will be assigned for the security of common people.Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi needs to become the “City of Lights” once again.The Pakistan Super League 2018 final will be played in Karachi on March 25.

Story first published: 15th March 2018