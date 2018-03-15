Sindh to spend Rs. 21 mln for PSL 2018 final

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting By: Sanjay Sadhwani

KARACHI: Sindh approved a budget of Rs. 21 million for the final of PSL 2018 which will be played in Karachi.

Sindh Government has approved Rs. 13.5 million for the development of the mega city. Rs. 7.5 million will be assigned for the security of common people.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi needs to become the “City of Lights” once again.

The Pakistan Super League 2018 final will be played in Karachi on March 25.
