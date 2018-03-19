Arrangements finalized for PSL matches in Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium where two eliminators will take place on March 20 and 21.Despite Sundayâ€™s drubbing at the hands of Islamabad United, Kings are not eliminated as they will take on the winners of the first Eliminator taking place between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium on March 20.Strict security arrangements are being made for the two matches as shops and offices located around the stadium will remain close for three days.Nishtar Sports Complex will remain close for all kinds of traffic for the PSLâ€™s playoff matches.Police contingent consisting of 18,000 personnel will stand guard during the matches. Meantime, law-enforcement agencies also conducted drills at Punjab Stadium to cope with any emergency situation.A 20-bed makeshift hospital has been set up at the National Hockey Stadium.Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will clash in the second playoff on Tuesday.

Story first published: 19th March 2018