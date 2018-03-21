Second eliminator likely to be delayed as more rains forecasted

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: The second eliminator of Pakistan Super League may be delayed as the intermittent rains continue to lash Lahore overnight that left the ground waterlogged.

According to the sources in Pakistan Cricket Board, the second eliminator scheduled to be played at 7pm today at Gaddafi Stadium is at risk of delay if the wet spell continues.


Meantime, Meteorological Department predicted that Lahore would receive more showers today as the wet spell again started overnight in the city and its suburban areas.

The yesterdayâ€™s pelter also caused the showdown between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi to begin belatedly in a match that ended in dramatic win for Zalmi.

Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings today in the second eliminator.

The board official said some parts of the ground are waterlogged owing to the overnight downpour and the work to drain the rainwater will start only after it stops raining.

The pitch, bowlerâ€™s run-up and outfield have been covered. Teams of the cricket board and Wasa are on the ground.
