Sarfraz calls out overseas players for backtracking on Pakistan promise

“There is nothing we can do if cricketers (foreign) refuse to travel to Pakistan despite an earlier promise,” Sarfraz told media person in Lahore, where Quetta Gladiators are take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator on Tuesday. The winner of the two will face Karachi Kings in the second eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.“Some players have been stopped by their families from going to Pakistan,” he said, but added jokingly goras (white players) don’t want to see their wives in tension.“Neither PCB can do anything nor the franchise,” he stated.To a question, Gladiators skipper said that overseas players had been selected in the team according to the requirement.Sarfraz said that Bangladesh player Mahmudullah would join the team in Lahore for the eliminator.“We will try to do well this time and I hope that players will lead the team to victory with good performances,” he added.

Story first published: 19th March 2018