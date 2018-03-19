Sarfraz calls out overseas players for backtracking on Pakistan promise

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




ISLAMABAD: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that some foreign cricket stars had backtracked on their commitment to visit Pakistan for the last leg of the Super League.

“There is nothing we can do if cricketers (foreign) refuse to travel to Pakistan despite an earlier promise,” Sarfraz told media person in Lahore, where Quetta Gladiators are take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator on Tuesday. The winner of the two will face Karachi Kings in the second eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

“Some players have been stopped by their families from going to Pakistan,” he said, but added jokingly goras (white players) don’t want to see their wives in tension.

“Neither PCB can do anything nor the franchise,” he stated.

To a question, Gladiators skipper said that overseas players had been selected in the team according to the requirement.

Sarfraz said that Bangladesh player Mahmudullah would join the team in Lahore for the eliminator.

“We will try to do well this time and I hope that players will lead the team to victory with good performances,” he added.
Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Two ships collide at Karachi East Wharf

March 19, 2018 6:50 pm

Dr Aamir Liaquat joins PTI

March 19, 2018 6:46 pm

Misbah ul Haq ruled out of PSL final

March 19, 2018 6:20 pm

KU teacher accused of harassment records statement

March 19, 2018 6:18 pm

Rain may play spoilsport in PSL playoffs

March 19, 2018 6:01 pm

Musharraf to get foolproof security: Interior Ministry

March 19, 2018 5:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.