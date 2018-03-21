PSL fans hold breath for Karachi-Peshawar clash in 2nd Eliminator

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Fans are eagerly awaiting the second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. It will begin at 07:00 pm at Lahoreâ€™s Gaddafi Stadium Wednesday amid rain forecast.

The winner of the match will meet Islamabad United in the final at Karachi on March 25.

All necessary arrangements have been made in Karachi for the final of Pakistan Super League's third edition.
