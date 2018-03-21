PSL fans hold breath for Karachi-Peshawar clash in 2nd Eliminator

LAHORE: Fans are eagerly awaiting the second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. It will begin at 07:00 pm at Lahoreâ€™s Gaddafi Stadium Wednesday amid rain forecast.
Samaa brings ball-by-ball update of the match on the website.
The winner of the match will meet Islamabad United in the final at Karachi on March 25.
All necessary arrangements have been made in Karachi for the final of Pakistan Super League's third edition.
Story first published: 21st March 2018