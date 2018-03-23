The security plan, which has been made for the arrival of foreign cricketers, will be followed at all times.Roads leading to the stadium were blocked as security teams were rehearsing in Karachi.Bomb proof buses have also been brought from Lahore as well.Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 2018 at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on Sunday.

