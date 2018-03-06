DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi will play the 16th match of PSL 2018 against Multan Sultans at Dubai on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

New comers in Pakistan Super League Multan Sultans are first place with seven points to their name.

They have played five matches and won three games and lost one game. Their one fixture was washed out.

Sultans clinched two successive victories as they beat defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. They lost to Islamabad United and their fixture against Karachi Kings was abandoned due to rain. They beat Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi are at third place with six points. They have won three out of five match and lost two games.

The defending champions started their campaign on a losing note as they were beaten by Multan Sultan but defeated Islamabad United in their second game. They lost to Karachi Kings but went on to defeat Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

TEAMS:

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (captain)

Ahmed Shehzad

Darren Bravo

Abdullah Shafique

Saif Badar

Nicholas Pooran

Kumar Sangakkara

Sohaib Maqsood

Kashif Bhatti

Shan Masood

Thisara Perera

Mohammad Abbas

Umar Siddiq

Ross Whiteley

Imran Tahir

Junaid Khan

Mohammad Irfan

Sohail Tanvir

Umar Gul

Hardus Viljoen

Kieron Pollard

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (captain)

Tamim Iqbal

Kamran Akmal

Andre Fletcher

Riki Wessels

Hammad Azam

Haris Sohail

Dwayne Bravo

Khushdil Shah

Umaid Asif

Saad Nasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Shakib Al Hasan

Liam Dawson

Sameen Gul

Hasan Ali

Chris Jordan

Mohammad Asghar

Wahab Riaz

Khalid Usman

