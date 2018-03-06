PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi to play against Multan Sultans

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi will play the 16th match of PSL 2018 against Multan Sultans at Dubai on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

New comers in Pakistan Super League Multan Sultans are first place with seven points to their name.

They have played five matches and won three games and lost one game. Their one fixture was washed out.

Sultans clinched two successive victories as they beat defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. They lost to Islamabad United and their fixture against Karachi Kings was abandoned due to rain. They beat Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi are at third place with six points. They have won three out of five match and lost two games.

The defending champions started their campaign on a losing note as they were beaten by Multan Sultan but defeated Islamabad United in their second game. They lost to Karachi Kings but went on to defeat Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

TEAMS:

Multan Sultans

  • Shoaib Malik (captain)
  • Ahmed Shehzad
  • Darren Bravo
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Saif Badar
  • Nicholas Pooran
  • Kumar Sangakkara
  • Sohaib Maqsood
  • Kashif Bhatti
  • Shan Masood
  • Thisara Perera
  • Mohammad Abbas
  • Umar Siddiq
  • Ross Whiteley
  • Imran Tahir
  • Junaid Khan
  • Mohammad Irfan
  • Sohail Tanvir
  • Umar Gul
  • Hardus Viljoen
  • Kieron Pollard

Peshawar Zalmi

  • Darren Sammy (captain)
  • Tamim Iqbal
  • Kamran Akmal
  • Andre Fletcher
  • Riki Wessels
  • Hammad Azam
  • Haris Sohail
  • Dwayne Bravo
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Umaid Asif
  • Saad Nasim
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Liam Dawson
  • Sameen Gul
  • Hasan Ali
  • Chris Jordan
  • Mohammad Asghar
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Khalid Usman

Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

