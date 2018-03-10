MULTAN SULTANS INNINGS
Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl first#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/dKntssiEas
â€” PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2018
Two former table-toppers desperate to regain lost ground!
The two captains have all to play for. This should be an absolute cracker#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/V94CaQzI5z
â€” PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2018
Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to field in the match
DUBAI: Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of PSL 2018 at Dubai on Saturday.
The match will begin at 4.30 pm PST.
Multan Sultans have played eight matches and won five games in the tournament so far. They also lost three matches.
Karachi Kings have played six games and won three of their matches. They lost two matches in the tournament so far.
The previous match between the two sides was washed out without a ball being bowled.
TEAMS
KARACHI KINGS
Joe Denly
Lendl Simmons
Shahid Afridi
Babar Azam
Colin Ingram
Ravi Bopara
Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)
Imad Wasim (captain)
Mohammad Irfan Jnr
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan
MULTAN SULTANS
Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper)
Ahmed Shehzad
Sohaib Maqsood
Shoaib Malik (captain)
Kieron Pollard
Saif Badar
Sohail Tanvir
Imran Tahir
Junaid Khan
Mohammad Irfan
Hardus Viljoen
Tweet
Story first published: 10th March 2018