Two former table-toppers desperate to regain lost ground!

Two former table-toppers desperate to regain lost ground!

The two captains have all to play for. This should be an absolute cracker

Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to field in the match

DUBAI: Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of PSL 2018 at Dubai on Saturday.

The match will begin at 4.30 pm PST.

Multan Sultans have played eight matches and won five games in the tournament so far. They also lost three matches.

Karachi Kings have played six games and won three of their matches. They lost two matches in the tournament so far.

The previous match between the two sides was washed out without a ball being bowled.

TEAMS

KARACHI KINGS

Joe Denly

Lendl Simmons

Shahid Afridi

Babar Azam

Colin Ingram

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)

Imad Wasim (captain)

Mohammad Irfan Jnr

Mohammad Amir

Usman Khan

MULTAN SULTANS

Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper)

Ahmed Shehzad

Sohaib Maqsood

Shoaib Malik (captain)

Kieron Pollard

Saif Badar

Sohail Tanvir

Imran Tahir

Junaid Khan

Mohammad Irfan

Hardus Viljoen

