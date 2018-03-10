PSL 2018 live updates: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
MULTAN SULTANS INNINGS

Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to field in the match

DUBAI: Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of PSL 2018 at Dubai on Saturday.

The match will begin at 4.30 pm PST.

Multan Sultans have played eight matches and won five games in the tournament so far. They also lost three matches.

Karachi Kings have played six games and won three of their matches. They lost two matches in the tournament so far.

The previous match between the two sides was washed out without a ball being bowled.

 

TEAMS

KARACHI KINGS

Joe Denly
Lendl Simmons
Shahid Afridi
Babar Azam
Colin Ingram
Ravi Bopara
Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)
Imad Wasim (captain)
Mohammad Irfan Jnr
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan

MULTAN SULTANS

Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper)
Ahmed Shehzad
Sohaib Maqsood
Shoaib Malik (captain)
Kieron Pollard
Saif Badar
Sohail Tanvir
Imran Tahir
Junaid Khan
Mohammad Irfan
Hardus Viljoen


Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

