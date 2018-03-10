DUBAI: Karachi Kings will play the 22nd match of PSL 2018 against Lahore Qalandars at Dubai on Sunday.
The match will start at 9.00 pm PST.
Karachi Kings have played seven, won four and lost two of their matches in the tournament so far. Lahore Qalandars have won just one out of their seven matches this year.
Karachi Kings started off their campaign with wins over Quetta Gladiators. They went on to beat Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. Their match against Multan Sultan Sultans was washed out due to rain. They suffered back to back defeats from Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiator. They beat Multan Sultans on Saturday.
Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, suffered back to back defeats from Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad. Their only win came against Multan Sultans on Friday.
TEAMS
KARACHI KINGS
Imad Wasim (captain)
Babar Azam
Joe Denly
Colin Ingram
Khurram Manzoor
Lendl Simmons
Saifullah Bangash
Eoin Morgan
Mohammad Rizwan
Tabish Khan
Ravi Bopara
Hasan Mohsin
Shahid Afridi
David Wiese
Usama Mir
Tymal Mills
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan
LAHORE QALANDARS
Brendon McCullum (captain)
Fakhar Zaman
Umar Akmal
Dinesh Ramdin
Anton Devcich
Bilal Asif
Cameron Delport
Bilawal Bhatti
Aamer Yamin
Ghulam Mudassar
Mitchell McClenaghan
Mustafizur Rahman
Sunil Narine
Raza Hasan
Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Khan
Yasir Shah
Kyle Abbott
Mohammad Taha
