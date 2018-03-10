DUBAI: Karachi Kings will play the 22nd match of PSL 2018 against Lahore Qalandars at Dubai on Sunday.

The match will start at 9.00 pm PST.

Karachi Kings have played seven, won four and lost two of their matches in the tournament so far. Lahore Qalandars have won just one out of their seven matches this year.

Karachi Kings started off their campaign with wins over Quetta Gladiators. They went on to beat Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. Their match against Multan Sultan Sultans was washed out due to rain. They suffered back to back defeats from Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiator. They beat Multan Sultans on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, suffered back to back defeats from Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad. Their only win came against Multan Sultans on Friday.

TEAMS

KARACHI KINGS

Imad Wasim (captain)

Babar Azam

Joe Denly

Colin Ingram

Khurram Manzoor

Lendl Simmons

Saifullah Bangash

Eoin Morgan

Mohammad Rizwan

Tabish Khan

Ravi Bopara

Hasan Mohsin

Shahid Afridi

David Wiese

Usama Mir

Tymal Mills

Mohammad Amir

Usman Khan

LAHORE QALANDARS

Brendon McCullum (captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Umar Akmal

Dinesh Ramdin

Anton Devcich

Bilal Asif

Cameron Delport

Bilawal Bhatti

Aamer Yamin

Ghulam Mudassar

Mitchell McClenaghan

Mustafizur Rahman

Sunil Narine

Raza Hasan

Shaheen Afridi

Sohail Khan

Yasir Shah

Kyle Abbott

Mohammad Taha

Story first published: 10th March 2018