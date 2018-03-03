PSL 2018: Islamabad United take on Karachi Kings

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
SHARJAH: The 15th match of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at Sharjah on Sunday.Â 

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

Islamabad United have played four matches in PSL 2018 so far and won two games whileÂ  Karachi Kings have are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The winners of the 2016 edition lost their first match to Peshawar Zalmi by 34 runs but defeated Multan Sultans by five wickets. They were handed a six wicket defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators. They beat Lahore Qalandars in a super over.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have been a force to be reckoned with in this season as they are unbeaten in this year’s edition so far.

They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs and Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. The side won by 27 runs ahainst Lahore Qalandars. Their fourth match against Multan Sultans was washed out due to rain.

TEAMS

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan and Mohammad Taha.

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, Jean-Paul Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Zafar Gohar.


Story first published: 3rd March 2018

 

